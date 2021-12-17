Short Interest in FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Expands By 50.9%

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the November 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

FLIDF stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.94. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 52 week low of $38.09 and a 52 week high of $38.10.

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S

FLSmidth & Co A/S engages in the provision of engineering, equipment, and service solutions to the mining and cement industries. It operates through the Mining and Cement segments. The Mining segment provides single engineered or standardized equipment, such as crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells and automated laboratories to bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions.

