Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Short Interest Up 51.8% in November

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,900 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the November 15th total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Headwater Exploration currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.

OTCMKTS:CDDRF opened at $3.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50. Headwater Exploration has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.23.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

