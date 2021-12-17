Short Interest in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Rises By 51.4%

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the November 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of DRNA opened at $38.00 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $40.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.53% and a negative return on equity of 103.08%. The company had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 24,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $946,071.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 277,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 110,593 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $25,196,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 353.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 203,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 158,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 382.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.25 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $38.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.28.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.