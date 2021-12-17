Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed (NYSE:CHE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $540.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Chemed has outperformed its industry. The company reported robust revenue growth across Roto-Rooter in the third quarter 2021. The decline in operating expenses and expansion of both margins during the quarter appear promising. The full-year strong projection for Roto Rooter as well as the revised 2021 EPS estimate exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate instills optimism. Chemed ended third quarter of 2021 with no long-term debt. Moreover, Chemed ended the third quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. Yet, a decline in VITAS revenues during the reported quarter was discouraging. The company had to cut VITAS revenue growth expectations for the full year, indicating the persistence of this challenging situation. The deterioration in short-term cash levels is worrisome.”

Get Chemed alerts:

NYSE CHE opened at $500.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.30. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.87 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.57%.

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total value of $978,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total transaction of $151,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,830. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemed (CHE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.