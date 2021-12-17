Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.38.

NYSE:MTH opened at $116.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.03 and a 200-day moving average of $105.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.68. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $1,436,984.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $7,461,754.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,275,963. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

