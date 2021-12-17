SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 218.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,716,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,864,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $198,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

XHB opened at $83.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.38. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $56.15 and a 12 month high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

