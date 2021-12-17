Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,397,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375,685 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.78% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $206,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 34,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average is $40.70.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.94.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

