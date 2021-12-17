Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.38.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $81.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.48. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $65.44 and a one year high of $94.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.53.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.48) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $71,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 221.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 580,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,720,000 after acquiring an additional 399,338 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 10.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after acquiring an additional 15,601 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $15,719,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 54.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $4,160,000. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.