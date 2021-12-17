Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inventiva S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. Inventiva S.A. is based in Daix, France. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Inventiva from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE IVA opened at $13.83 on Monday. Inventiva has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $19.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.64.

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Inventiva in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Inventiva in the second quarter valued at about $355,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Inventiva by 14.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Inventiva by 408.9% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 437,500 shares during the period. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC lifted its position in Inventiva by 24.7% in the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,298,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after purchasing an additional 257,034 shares during the period.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

