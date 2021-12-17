Citigroup Boosts Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $93.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EQR. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.84.

Shares of EQR opened at $88.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.77 and a 200 day moving average of $83.12. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $56.08 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. Equity Residential’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 85.46%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $5,978,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $882,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,803 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 66.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 21,490 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 13.4% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 28,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth about $50,930,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 77.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,121,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,327,000 after purchasing an additional 927,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 10.9% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,960,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,984,000 after purchasing an additional 193,225 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

