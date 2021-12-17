Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHWY. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chewy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.91.

CHWY stock opened at $53.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,670.00, a P/E/G ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.80. Chewy has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 69,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,802,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 270,322 shares of company stock worth $16,955,414. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Chewy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,615,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Chewy by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Chewy by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Chewy by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

