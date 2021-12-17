Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ: DSGX):

12/3/2021 – The Descartes Systems Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

12/2/2021 – The Descartes Systems Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $83.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – The Descartes Systems Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $89.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – The Descartes Systems Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

11/29/2021 – The Descartes Systems Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – The Descartes Systems Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $76.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.47 and a beta of 1.01. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a one year low of $56.36 and a one year high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 18.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter valued at about $12,412,848,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,239,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,935,000 after purchasing an additional 215,779 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 37.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter valued at about $883,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

