Comparing County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) and HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) and County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

HarborOne Bancorp has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, County Bancorp has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares HarborOne Bancorp and County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HarborOne Bancorp 24.07% 9.14% 1.39% County Bancorp 27.50% 11.73% 1.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HarborOne Bancorp and County Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HarborOne Bancorp $287.70 million 2.73 $44.79 million $1.21 12.21 County Bancorp $69.72 million 3.08 $5.48 million $3.04 11.60

HarborOne Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than County Bancorp. County Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HarborOne Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for HarborOne Bancorp and County Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HarborOne Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 County Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40

HarborOne Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.81%. County Bancorp has a consensus price target of $31.77, suggesting a potential downside of 9.88%. Given County Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe County Bancorp is more favorable than HarborOne Bancorp.

Dividends

HarborOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. HarborOne Bancorp pays out 16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. County Bancorp pays out 13.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HarborOne Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and County Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. HarborOne Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.3% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.1% of County Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

County Bancorp beats HarborOne Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts. The HarborOne Mortgage segment comprises interest earned on loans and fees received as a result of the residential mortgage origination, sale, and servicing process. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Brockton, MA.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

