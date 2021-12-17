Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Given New $100.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Lumentum from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Lumentum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of LITE opened at $102.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.81. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $2,442,204.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $96,536.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,421 shares of company stock worth $4,643,499. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lumentum by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,145,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,526 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Lumentum by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,823,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,981,000 after purchasing an additional 641,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,057,000 after acquiring an additional 25,747 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,009,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,771,000 after acquiring an additional 236,380 shares during the period. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,540,000 after acquiring an additional 32,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

