Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
PERI has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perion Network from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Perion Network currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.50.
Perion Network stock opened at $21.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,482,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 882.6% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 906,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,862,000 after purchasing an additional 814,344 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Perion Network during the second quarter worth $14,380,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Perion Network by 14.0% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 516,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after buying an additional 63,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Perion Network by 29.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,293,000 after buying an additional 108,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.
Perion Network Company Profile
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.
