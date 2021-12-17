Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

PERI has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perion Network from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Perion Network currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Perion Network stock opened at $21.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Perion Network had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $121.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,482,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 882.6% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 906,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,862,000 after purchasing an additional 814,344 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Perion Network during the second quarter worth $14,380,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Perion Network by 14.0% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 516,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after buying an additional 63,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Perion Network by 29.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,293,000 after buying an additional 108,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

