Zacks: Analysts Expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $524.09 Million

Brokerages predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will report $524.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $508.87 million to $542.89 million. Papa John’s International posted sales of $469.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PZZA shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.60.

In other Papa John’s International news, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $1,668,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $532,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,256 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PZZA opened at $129.03 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $78.41 and a twelve month high of $140.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is -341.46%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

