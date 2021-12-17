$28.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will post $28.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.16 billion to $29.40 billion. Valero Energy reported sales of $16.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year sales of $107.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $106.24 billion to $107.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $115.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $114.01 billion to $118.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share.

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank increased its position in Valero Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $68.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of -63.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

