Imago BioSciences’ (IMGO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Imago BioSciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.60) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.44) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imago BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imago BioSciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.33.

NASDAQ IMGO opened at $20.53 on Monday. Imago BioSciences has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $35.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.17.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). Analysts anticipate that Imago BioSciences will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

About Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

