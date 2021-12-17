Imago BioSciences’ (IMGO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Imago BioSciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.60) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.44) EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imago BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imago BioSciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.33.
NASDAQ IMGO opened at $20.53 on Monday. Imago BioSciences has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $35.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.17.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.
About Imago BioSciences
Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.
