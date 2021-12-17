Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Upgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Galera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.08.
Galera Therapeutics stock opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $6.91. Galera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $12.99.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Galera Therapeutics Company Profile
Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.
