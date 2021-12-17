Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Upgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Galera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.08.

Galera Therapeutics stock opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $6.91. Galera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $12.99.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.15). Research analysts predict that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

