Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

Shares of NASDAQ GLAD opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Gladstone Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.35 million, a PE ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 156.71%. The business had revenue of $14.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLAD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 19,449 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 40,152 shares during the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

