Short Interest in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Drops By 47.1%

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the November 15th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of BOTJ stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $69.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 11.06%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of the James Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 233,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 17,407 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 232,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 29,816 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 175,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 15,987 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 729.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 91,483 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

