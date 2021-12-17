Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the November 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CERT stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.07. Certara has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

In other Certara news, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $1,402,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Edge sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,419,828 shares of company stock valued at $283,243,192 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Certara by 48.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Certara by 127.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Certara by 80,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Certara during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Certara during the third quarter worth about $68,000. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.