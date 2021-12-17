Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Northland Securities lowered Everbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Everbridge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.93.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $64.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.66. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $57.58 and a 1-year high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $96.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.31 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,270 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total transaction of $196,862.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,439 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,483 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $4,417,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $682,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 12.3% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,278,000 after acquiring an additional 220,553 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 2.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 209,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,621,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

