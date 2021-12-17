First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $57.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $49.96 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.87.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $137.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,274 shares of company stock worth $115,113 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.