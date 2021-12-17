Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Shares of FMTX stock opened at $13.86 on Monday. Forma Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $43.79. The company has a market cap of $657.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of -0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.90.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 15.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 15,373 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 7.0% in the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 182,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 11,950 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

