FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTC Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of FTC Solar from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.06.

Shares of FTC Solar stock opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71. FTC Solar has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean Hunkler acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $151,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the second quarter worth about $47,381,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter worth about $46,938,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter worth about $29,007,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter worth about $22,317,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter worth about $15,047,000. 25.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

