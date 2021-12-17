FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $309.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $238.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.96. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,459,605,000 after buying an additional 190,583 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,091,354,000 after buying an additional 231,510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 24.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after buying an additional 895,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,705 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $854,771,000 after buying an additional 236,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $520,369,000 after buying an additional 35,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

