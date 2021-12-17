Brokerages Expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.63 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to post sales of $7.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.07 billion and the highest is $8.51 billion. CarMax posted sales of $5.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year sales of $30.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.50 billion to $32.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $31.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.29 billion to $33.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $137.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.08. CarMax has a 52 week low of $90.29 and a 52 week high of $155.98.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of CarMax by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of CarMax by 364.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

