Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alamo Group is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution and service of high quality equipment for infrastructure maintenance, agriculture and other applications. Their products include truck and tractor mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, snow removal equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, other industrial equipment, agricultural implements and related after-market parts and services. “

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price target for the company.

Alamo Group stock opened at $143.48 on Tuesday. Alamo Group has a one year low of $134.29 and a one year high of $165.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $338.31 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alamo Group will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.64%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 720 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.85, for a total transaction of $109,332.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,730 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.42, for a total value of $730,406.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,021 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,872 in the last three months. 3.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Alamo Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alamo Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Alamo Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

