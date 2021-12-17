Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ORIGINAL BARK is a dog-centric company. It devoted to making dogs happy with the products, services and content. ORIGINAL BARK, formerly known as Northern Star Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bark & Co currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.05.

Shares of Bark & Co stock opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. Bark & Co has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $19.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.00.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bark & Co will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bark & Co news, insider Mike Novotny sold 559,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $3,589,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bark & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bark & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $738,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Bark & Co Company Profile

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

