Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BSM. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Stone Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Black Stone Minerals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.85.

BSM opened at $10.08 on Monday. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $59.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 370.37%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter worth $418,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 160.4% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 46,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 28,734 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 4.5% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 57,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter worth $2,547,000. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

