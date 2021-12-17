BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BJ. UBS Group boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.62.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $65.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $36.71 and a 52-week high of $74.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.61.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $603,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,882 shares of company stock valued at $658,629. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

