Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has $101.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $95.00.

ATO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Atmos Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Atmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.83.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $100.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.76 and its 200-day moving average is $95.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $104.99. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.47.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 355.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,144,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,744 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,565,000 after purchasing an additional 806,085 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,037,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,726,000 after purchasing an additional 613,401 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,419,000 after purchasing an additional 595,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,589,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

