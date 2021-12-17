Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.80

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 9897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

ZH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zhihu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.32.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zhihu in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,360,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Zhihu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,722,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Zhihu by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 530,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zhihu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $706,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Zhihu by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,198,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after buying an additional 621,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.71% of the company’s stock.

About Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

