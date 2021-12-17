Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.40

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.40 and last traded at $18.85, with a volume of 647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.66.

Several research firms have commented on RPTX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bloom Burton began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.36.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.89% and a negative net margin of 10,941.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, Director Thomas Civik purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $210,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Zinda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $546,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPTX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

