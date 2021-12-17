Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $189.00 to $136.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Zai Lab traded as low as $53.62 and last traded at $54.00, with a volume of 8370 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.69.

ZLAB has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.87.

In other Zai Lab news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,026,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Wirth purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.36 per share, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,235,750 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 232.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,699,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,522 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,932,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,199 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,415,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,855 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,895,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,914,000 after purchasing an additional 853,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,171,000. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.75.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. On average, research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

