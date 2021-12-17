TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $24.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. TripAdvisor traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 13784 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRIP. Truist reduced their price objective on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TripAdvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.24.

In related news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 1,536.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.40.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

