Short Interest in OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Grows By 160.1%

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a growth of 160.1% from the November 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OneSoft Solutions stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45. OneSoft Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.69.

OneSoft Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It develops software technology and products that have licensed software applications to operate on the Microsoft Cloud using Microsoft Business Intelligence software and Microsoft Azure Data Sciences functionality including Machine Learning and Predictive Analytics.

