Short Interest in OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Grows By 160.1%

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a growth of 160.1% from the November 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OneSoft Solutions stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45. OneSoft Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.69.
About OneSoft Solutions
