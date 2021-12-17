COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a growth of 155.6% from the November 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COVA. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $965,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,907,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,048,000. Institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Get COVA Acquisition alerts:

Shares of COVA Acquisition stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74. COVA Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for COVA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.