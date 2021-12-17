Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Gap Up to $33.74

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.74, but opened at $35.41. Xencor shares last traded at $34.03, with a volume of 114 shares.

Several research firms have commented on XNCR. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Xencor in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average is $35.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.63 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Xencor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,326,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,195,000 after purchasing an additional 104,878 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Xencor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,863,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,246,000 after acquiring an additional 164,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Xencor by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,605,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,876,000 after acquiring an additional 19,017 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xencor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,443,000 after acquiring an additional 24,537 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Xencor by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,000,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,493,000 after acquiring an additional 66,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

