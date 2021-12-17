JMP Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLLS. Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair lowered Cellectis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of CLLS opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.21. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 188.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cellectis will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,529,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,994,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,212,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cellectis by 180.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 119,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cellectis by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 99,370 shares during the last quarter. 35.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

