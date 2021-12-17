CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $100.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.11.

CONE stock opened at $89.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 218.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $89.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.74 and its 200 day moving average is $78.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 507.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

