UBS Group Raises CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $42.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.98.
Shares of CSX stock opened at $36.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.67. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35.
In other news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CSX
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
