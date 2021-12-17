UBS Group Raises CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $42.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.98.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $36.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.67. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

