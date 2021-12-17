Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dream Finders Homes Inc. is a homebuilding company. It operates principally in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia and Maryland. Dream Finders Homes Inc. is based in Jacksonville, FL. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DFH. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

DFH stock opened at $18.16 on Monday. Dream Finders Homes has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.35.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.29). Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 6.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 900,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $15,588,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 35,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $26,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

