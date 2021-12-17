PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Overweight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lowered PNM Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.50.

PNM stock opened at $45.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.78. PNM Resources has a one year low of $43.91 and a one year high of $50.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $554.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.53 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 58.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 666.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 18.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 628,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,676,000 after purchasing an additional 97,033 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the second quarter worth $494,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 79.8% during the second quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 45,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

