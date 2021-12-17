Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $27.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

BCOR stock opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $817.50 million, a P/E ratio of -39.95, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.68. Blucora has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $174.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.21 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $304,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 19,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $324,043.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 47,978 shares of company stock worth $796,083. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 435,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 31,928 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blucora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,008,000 after purchasing an additional 30,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

