Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Boxlight in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ BOXL opened at $1.20 on Monday. Boxlight has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $74.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2.17.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Boxlight had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%.

In related news, President Mark Starkey acquired 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $46,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,000,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 192,657 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boxlight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,437,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 789.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,036,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 919,890 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boxlight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,151,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boxlight by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 53,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

