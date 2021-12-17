Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $243.00 price target on the stock.

CASY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $231.00.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $190.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.57. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $174.72 and a 1 year high of $229.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

In related news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 450.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,473,000 after acquiring an additional 145,379 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,900,000 after acquiring an additional 112,643 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at about $20,541,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at about $14,729,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,352,000 after acquiring an additional 59,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

