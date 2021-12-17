Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.63.
Several equities analysts recently commented on GSHD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.
In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 3,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $426,543.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 10,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $1,381,628.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,348 shares of company stock worth $18,234,710. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ GSHD opened at $130.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 344.48, a P/E/G ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.51. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $181.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.75.
Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Goosehead Insurance Company Profile
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
