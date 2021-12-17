Contrasting Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Trillion Energy International alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Trillion Energy International and W&T Offshore, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillion Energy International 0 0 0 0 N/A W&T Offshore 0 0 2 0 3.00

W&T Offshore has a consensus price target of $6.20, suggesting a potential upside of 89.60%. Given W&T Offshore’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than Trillion Energy International.

Risk and Volatility

Trillion Energy International has a beta of 3.55, suggesting that its share price is 255% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W&T Offshore has a beta of 3, suggesting that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trillion Energy International and W&T Offshore’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A W&T Offshore $346.63 million 1.34 $37.79 million ($0.70) -4.67

W&T Offshore has higher revenue and earnings than Trillion Energy International.

Profitability

This table compares Trillion Energy International and W&T Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A W&T Offshore -20.39% -4.76% 1.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Trillion Energy International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Trillion Energy International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.7% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

W&T Offshore beats Trillion Energy International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trillion Energy International

Trillion Energy International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns Cendere oil and South Akcakoca Sub-Basin gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria, as well as Derecik oil exploration property covering an area of 42,833 hectares located in the south west Turkey. The company was formerly known as Park Place Energy Inc. and changed its name to Trillion Energy International Inc. in April 2019. Trillion Energy International Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Ankara, Turkey.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Trillion Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillion Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.